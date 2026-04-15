Another round of potentially severe storms for Chicago area Wednesday night

Another round of potentially severe storms is in store for Wednesday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cook, Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, and Ogle counties in Illinois until midnight.

A Flood Watch is also in effect areawide until 1 a.m.

Between 6-10 PM on Wednesday, a new round of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area, bringing the potential for damaging wind, an isolated tornado, and flooding rainfall.

The Chicago area will get a break on Thursday before another round of storms late Friday evening, some of which could be strong.

What to do if there's a tornado warning

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, immediately take shelter in the lowest level of your home or a basement, if possible. If you don't have a basement, or it's not possible to get to one, take shelter in an interior room away from windows like a bathroom, closet or hallway.

If you have time, be sure to bring your pets with you.

If you are outside when a tornado warning is issued, take shelter in a sturdy building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities and mobile homes are not considered safe for tornado warnings by the National Weather Service.

If you're in your car when a tornado warning is issued, you should drive to the closest shelter you can find and take cover immediately. If you can't get to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

If you can, bring a flashlight, water, your phone, and a charger into your safe room with you. If you have a radio, bring that as well to stay informed of weather alerts, changes, and when the warning has been cleared.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, and there is imminent danger to life and property. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you should take shelter and safety precautions immediately.