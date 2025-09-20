Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department held annual "Firefighter For A Day" event on Near West Side

The Chicago Fire Department hosted its annual "Firefighter For A Day" event, giving kids an interactive, hands-on experience.

Participants got to show off their skills and teamwork at the Quinn Fire Academy on Saturday morning.

By combining education with real-world firefighting experience, the Chicago Fire Department hoped to create a pathway for the next generation to consider careers in fire service and public safety.

"Today, we got the most beautiful kids in the world coming out for firefighter for a day. We're gonna show everybody how it is to be a firefighter. We've got hazmat out here for hazardous materials, we got the paramedics out there to show about CPR, we got a smoke house if you want to eat some smoke," Captain Mailck Bilal said.  

The African American Firefighters and Paramedics League also assisted in hosting the event.

