Chicago police wrong raid victim Anjanette Young releases new book on trauma, healing

Anjanette Young, the victim of a wrongful Chicago police raid that changed her life and pushed her to demand policy changes for search warrants and raids, has written a new book on trauma and healing.

"Past the Pain" is due to be released in February. She joined CBS News Chicago to talk about the work, the challenges of revisiting her own trauma to write her story, and how it helped her move forward.

She also shared key lessons in the book that she believes can help anyone who has experienced trauma reclaim their voice and sense of purpose.

Young was an innocent social worker who was handcuffed, naked, in her apartment during a wrongful CPD raid in 2019. She eventually sued the city and police department. The Chicago City Council approved a $2.9 million settlement in 2021.

Since then, along with pushing for policy and legislative changes, Young founded the I Am Her foundation to help other young women.