Angela Martin, longtime Chicago gospel radio host and faith leader, dies at 62

Dr. Angela Martin, a beloved gospel radio host and minister whose voice was heard in Chicago for nearly 20 years, has died.

Angela Martin Ministries announced Tuesday night that Martin, who was also a revered faith leader, had passed away. She was 62.

Angela Martin Angela Martin Ministries

Martin's media career spanned 18 years at Crawford Broadcasting, Clear Channel, and iHeart Media stations. She was host of "Sky High Praise" on 106.3 WYBA, traffic announcer for the Tom Joyner Morning Show on WVAZ 102.7, and host or co-host of several programs on Inspiration 1390.

Martin received a Stellar Award for Gospel Announcer of the Year and an Echoes in Excellence Award in media and journalism from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in 2015.

She retired from radio in 2015 and focused on her ministry.

As a minister and intercessor, Martin was known for leading prayer, teaching Bible study, and guiding followers in cultivating a dedicated prayer life. Her Onederful Prayer meetings were established in 2011, geared toward women of faith the first Saturday of every month.

In 2019, Martin published the book, "Let Me Teach You How to Pray Everyday," which her website said hit No. 1 on Amazon's New Releases.

When the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a stay-at-home order in 2020, Martin founded P.O.P.-Up (People Online Praying Up), a virtual weekly prayer meeting.

Martin received an honorary doctorate of divinity from the WWMI Bible Institute and Seminary in 2023.

On Tuesday, social media was flooded with condolences with the news of her passing. Well-known gospel artists including Ricky Dillard and Jekalyn Carr posted news of Martin's death.