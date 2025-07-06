Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese added to 2025 WNBA All-Star roster

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will be returning to the WNBA All-Star for the second time later this month, the team announced on Sunday.

The game is set to take place on July 19 in Indianapolis.

⭐️2x ALL-STAR BARBIE⭐️



Angel Reese is officially a 2025 WNBA All-Star🤩 pic.twitter.com/D5DlGe63PJ — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 6, 2025

She joins the reserves with Seattle's Skylar Diggins, Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas, Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles's Kelsey Plum, Minnesota's Courtney Williams, and Las Vegas's Jackie Young.

Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron will also make their All-Star debuts. They were all chosen on Sunday as reserves for the game.

The reserves were selected by the WNBA's 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at either position, regardless of conference. The coaches could not vote for their own players.

Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft their teams starting from the eight other starters: Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Nneka Ogwumike, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Aliyah Boston.

The All-Star teams will be revealed on Tuesday.

Some notable players left off the team were Washington's Brittney Sykes, Atlanta's Brionna Jones, New York's Natasha Cloud, and Los Angeles' Dearica Hamby. Connecticut was the only team without an All-Star selection.