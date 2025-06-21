Gutman healthy and happy to be contributing to high-scoring Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire FC have been playing solid soccer most of this season, led by a scoring attack that has them ranked second in all of Major League Soccer in goals scored with 35.

Defender Andrew Gutman has chipped in two of those goals, along with six assists. After a long journey back from injuries, the Hinsdale native is happy to be contributing to his hometown team

After making only 11 appearances last season due to injuries, Gutman came into this year fully healthy and confident.

"[Head coach Gregg Berhalter] and I had a lot of conversations in preseason, and he really told me that he really believed in me and really saw my quality. So then it was just focusing on where I could get better," he said.

Gutman is having a breakout season, notching a career high in assists, with six in 16 matches.

"You know, I've learned so much from different teams, and I don't think I was the player I am now at those teams, and I feel like all those experiences has really come together at the perfect time playing for my hometown club," he said.

Gutman joined the Chicago Fire Academy – Chicago Fire FC's youth soccer club – at 15 years old, and went on to play four stellar seasons at Indiana University before his pro career began in 2019.

After suiting up for six different teams, he returned to where strong roots were planted.

"Oh, I think it's shaped it a lot. I think Chicago is a really hard-nosed working-class city, and for me that's kind of my view on how my play is. I don't feel like I'm the most skillful player, but I do feel like I will give 110 percent every single time I'm on the field," he said.

The attacking fullback has done a little bit of everything on the field throughout his career, something up to 50 family members now get to see at every home game at Soldier Field.

"It is sometimes a little bit difficult, because my uncles are all over the place, and they'll text me 24 hours before the game saying, 'Hey, I need five tickets,' and you can make it work. Looking back at my career, I'll really enjoy to be able to say that the majority of my family was able to see my play pro soccer consistently," Gutman said.

Gutman's second season with the Fire is off to being one of the best of his career, and it's one he hopes is in Chicago for a long time.

"I'm not quiet about it. I'd love to be here the rest of my career. So, hopefully if I continue to do well that can happen," he said.

Gutman feels a lot will be happening in an organization that has made moves on and off field.

"With the whole new facility coming in and the whole new staff coming in, there's definitely some growing pains, some ups and downs, but I think as season progressed we've started to hit our stride a little bit," he said. "For me, coming back to the club, taking my experience from other teams in MLS, I'm really trying to help get this team back to winning trophies, winning championships, and being one of the best teams in MLS."

That starts with trying to help the Fire make their first playoff appearance in seven seasons.