Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.

Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.

Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  

Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

