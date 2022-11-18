Man killed by Amtrak train coming from Chicago while trying to cross tracks

Man killed by Amtrak train coming from Chicago while trying to cross tracks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after an Amtrak train, coming from Chicago, hit his car in Wisconsin Thursday night.

The crash took place just after 5 p.m. in Brookfield, just outside of Milwaukee.

Police said it appears the driver of the car tried to cross the train tracks, despite crossing guards being down. The driver was killed.

Nobody on the train was hurt.