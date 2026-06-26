Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Cross assisting Merrillville, Indiana impacted by June storms

By
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The American Red Cross was assisting residents in Merrillville, Indiana, on Friday who faced destruction from severe weather this past month. 

Red Cross volunteers handed out supplies such as gloves, rakes, arps, and more to homeowners who are still picking up the pieces after the June 11 tornado and the severe weather that followed. 

In addition to Red Cross volunteers, nearly 100 Andrew High Schoolers boarded a bus to join residents in cleaning up some of Merrillville's hardest hit neighborhoods.

The teens will be assisting in removing tree limbs and branches from the road, driveways, and yards. They'll also separate debris into piles, including scrap metal, garbage and broken appliances.

"It's definitely what god would want us to do. I bet everyone else who we're cleaning the neighborhoods for are very happy and will appreciate all of us out here today," Maddie Kozlowski, an Andrean High School volunteer, said. 

Crisis responders said this week's severe weather slowed clean-up efforts and the heavy rainfall made damage even worse.

About 200 Merrillville residents are without power on Friday. Nearly 2,300 NipSCO customers in nearby Griffith are also waiting for electricity to come back on. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue