Merrillville, Indiana, officials say cleanup can take weeks after EF-2 tornado tore through town

Nearly two weeks after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Merrillville, Indiana, cleanup crews are just beginning to make progress in clearing all the debris left behind from the storm.

The process, however, could take weeks.

At 60th Place near Cleveland Street, where there is destruction in every direction, dumpsters are spread out throughout the town, with debris still piled up along roadsides.

Crews said that clearing trees is the first order of business so they can get to some of these homes that are a complete loss.

Some homes in this neighborhood have just some roof damage, while others were leveled by the EF-2 tornado.

Merillville town officials tell CBS News Chicago that over 200 buildings were destroyed, with over 60 with major damage and at least 100 with minor damage.

One homeowner said after being without power for over a week, it was restored on Sunday. He's just now getting the chance to start assessing the damage on his roof and beyond.

"It's looking real bad. The patio furniture is everywhere," said Felix Chambliss. "It was a struggle, and we're all just anxious to get back to some kind of normal, some kind of normal, so it'll be a while, but we're hopeful."

Town officials said it could be weeks before they clear all the trees, then construction materials, and after that, rebuilding can finally begin.

They're encouraging people to call 211, whether it's to get help getting debris cleared or for mental health services during what's been a challenging time for many in this community.