Recovery efforts from last week's storms continue in Merrillville, Indiana; many still without power

Residents in Merrillville can breathe a little bit after the threat of severe storms has weakened, as recovery efforts continue from last Thursday's storms.

It's been all gas, no brakes, as rain continues to fall. A tornado risk lingered all day, but Merrillville appears to now be in the clear.

"Housework done. Grocery stocked; we're just hoping that it doesn't come again because, I mean, this is ridiculous. It's terrible," said resident Maysha Carlson.

Constant rain in Merrillville had many people wondering whether they'll be hit with more destruction. Many are still without power.

At last check, more than 1,400 customers still don't have electricity. Crews in Merrillville have been working nonstop to restore power.

There is still widespread damage and debris from that in this area. Fred Zimmerle stocked up on food at a local grocery store.

He recalls the moments he lost electricity during last week's storms.

"Our power went out and that's about the time we realized something big had happened somewhere in the neighborhood. I mean, it was horrible here," he said.

Workers from North Shore Health Center in Merrillville set up shop outside the business to help residents in need. They served nearly 100 people, offering them a quick meal and resource information—including how to get reimbursed if they have SNAP benefits and lost all of their food due to the storm.

"The area was really hit by storms a couple of days ago, and as you can see, we have more coming now. So we know that people really need some stuff. We really thought we wouldn't have power today. So we thought we'd bring our mobile unit out and have air on the mobile unit. Even in the midst of disaster, you still need healthcare," said Denise Carpenter, director of communications.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will distribute its mobile market, offering disaster relief boxes starting Thursday in Merrillville at Hidden Lake on Broadway Avenue. That begins at 11 a.m.