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Thousands without power in Illinois, Indiana after overnight storms cause widespread damage

By
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Storms overnight have left thousands without power on Thursday morning. 

Crews in both Illinois and Indiana are working to address the outages after storms downed trees and power lines.

ComEd is working to restore power to over 2,600 customers, and NIPSCO is responding to over 21,000 customers affected by outages. 

Gary, Griffith, and Merrillville were among the hardest hit areas in Indiana. Over 6,000 NIPSCO customers are without power in Gary. 

This comes over two weeks after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Merrillville and neighboring areas in Indiana, leaving widespread damage. 

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