Thousands without power in Illinois, Indiana after overnight storms cause widespread damage

Storms overnight have left thousands without power on Thursday morning.

Crews in both Illinois and Indiana are working to address the outages after storms downed trees and power lines.

ComEd is working to restore power to over 2,600 customers, and NIPSCO is responding to over 21,000 customers affected by outages.

Gary, Griffith, and Merrillville were among the hardest hit areas in Indiana. Over 6,000 NIPSCO customers are without power in Gary.

This comes over two weeks after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Merrillville and neighboring areas in Indiana, leaving widespread damage.