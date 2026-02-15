Amazon truck rolls over on I-65 entry ramp in Crown Point, Indiana, resulting in natural gas leak

An Amazon truck rolled over on an entrance ramp to Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, on Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police said the ramp from U.S. 231 to I-65 was closed as a result of the crash. The expressway itself remained open.

The truck was flipped upside-down, and first responders could not get it right-side up because it was fueled with compressed natural gas and there was a leak, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Video from the scene showed the truck flipped upside-down and packages strewn in the grass alongside the roadway.

Indiana State Police

Cleanup of the scene was to go on for some time.

There was no immediate information on injuries.