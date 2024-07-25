Watch CBS News
Amazon Fresh store opens in suburban Chicago

Amazon Fresh location opens in Arlington Heights.
CHICAGO (CBS) — There's a new place to shop for groceries in Arlington Heights, and residents in the northwest suburb seemed ready to shop until they dropped. 

There were at least a dozen shoppers lined up for the grand opening of the Amazon Fresh location in Arlington Heights.

The first customer in line received a $100 Amazon gift card, and the next 99 received gift cards between $5 and $15.

One shopper stood in line to take Amazon's new Smart cart for a spin.

Amazon donated $10,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository to celebrate the store opening.

