Alston scores 21 in Loyola's 77-67 win against Rhode Island

By The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Philip Alston had 21 points in Loyola Chicago's 77-67 victory against Rhode Island on Sunday.

Alston also added 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (19-7, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dame Adelekun scored 21 points and added six rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Sheldon Edwards shot 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Ramblers picked up their sixth straight win and now tied for first place in Atlantic-10 Conference.

The Rams (11-14, 5-7) were led in scoring by Brandon Weston, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaden House added 14 points for Rhode Island. David Fuchs also had 13 points and three steals.

Loyola hosts George Mason Saturday.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 10:03 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

