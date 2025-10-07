Alsip, Illinois, police shoot and kill female wielding replica gun after she threatened officers

Alsip police shot and killed a person who pointed a replica gun at officers after making multiple threats to kill police Monday night, officials said.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Alsip police officers responded to the area of 124th Street and Cicero Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a female caller claiming she was being chased by an active shooter.

As officers were responding, the female made several more 911 calls saying she was armed with a loaded gun, had killed a police officer, and would kill another.

Police tracked the caller's phone to Burr Oak Cemetery, where officers found a female on the west end of the cemetery. She fled the scene, climbed a fence, and ran across Cicero Avenue, police said.

As officers chased her and told her to stop, she turned and pointed a gun at officers, prompting one of them to shoot her.

Police and the Alsip Fire Department began performing life-saving measures on the suspect, who was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name and age were not released.

Police found a replica Colt firearm at the scene.

Alsip police contacted the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit to investigate the shooting.