Allie Quigley leaving Sky, will sit out next season

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- First it was Courtney Vandersloot, and now her sharps-shooting wife, Allie Quigley, is also leaving the Chicago Sky.

Quigley, a three-time All-Star, announced she will sit out this season – but is not retiring.

Vandersloot announced in a message on Twitter Tuesday that she had decided not to re-sign with the team. Vandersloot did not offer any specifics about where she might be going.

Over the weekend, former MVP Candace Parker also announced she was leaving the Sky and signing with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Parker posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family's home is on the West Coast."

Parker, Quigley, and Vandersloot were part of the team that led the Sky to the WNBA championship in 2021.

Meanwhile, the biggest WNBA free agent available has found a new home. Two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart announced she is leaving the Seattle Storm to join the New York Liberty.