Courtney Vandersloot leaving Chicago Sky

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot has decided not to re-sign with the team in free agency.

Vandersloot issued a message on Twitter thanking the Sky organization, her teammates and coaches, and the fans – among others.

"Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning," she wrote. "I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made during my time here. As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans, and the Sky organization will always hold a special place in my heart."

Vandersloot did not offer any specifics about where she might be going.

This comes three days after former MVP Candace Parker also announced she was leaving the Sky and signing with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Parker posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family's home is on the west coast.

Parker and Vandersloot were part of the team that led the Sky to the WNBA championship in 2021.