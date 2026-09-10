Matt O'Shea is latest alderman to give up Chicago City Council seat, along with Mike Rodriguez, Marty Quinn

Matt O'Shea, who has been the alderman of Chicago's 19th Ward for the last 16 years, is the latest to announce he is giving up his Chicago City Council seat after this term.

The 57-year-old announced in a letter to residents of his ward, which covers the Far Southwest Side communities of Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood, that he is not seeking another term.

He told the Chicago Sun-Times he's stepping back from the job because of the toll and time it has taken on and from him.

"It's more than a full time job," he told the Sun-Times "You don't have days off."

He also told the paper "it's only fair to your community to give it everything you have. You start to think, 'I don't know if I can continue giving at that level.' So it's time to step out."

O'Shea thanked his family in his letter announcing his decision "for their patience over the years."

"I am looking forward to being more present and spending more time together," he wrote.

At the same time he announce dis departure, O'Shea endorses his chief of staff Erin Ross to take his place.

"She is a lifelong resident of the 19th Ward who understands our neighborhoods because she has lived in them. She has the experience, integrity, and work ethic to continue moving the 19th Ward forward, and I know she will always put our residents first," he wrote.

O'Shea is the third member of the Chicago City Council to announce they will not run again so far this year.

Mike Rodriguez, a progressive ally of Mayor Brandon Johnson who is currently serving his second term as 22nd Ward alderperson, announced Wednesday he won't pursue reelection in 2027. He said while he loves his job, he's decided to spend more time with his family, writing in a letter to constituents that his daughter is starting high school this year and his son is also growing up fast.

"After years spent showing up for this community, I owe it to my family to show up for them the same way," he wrote.

Rodriguez wrote he will serve out his current term serving the ward that covers Little Village and then return to his roots as an organizer with the Cook County Democratic Party and 22nd Ward IPO, and will continue to work as State Central Committeeperson for the 4th Congressional District.

In July, 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn announced he will not run for reelection. He served four terms also representing communities on the Southwest Side and was first elected in 2011.

"Serving the 13th Ward has always been about addressing the issues that matter most to the residents," Quinn said in a news release. "I'm proud to have worked closely with dedicated staff, residents, community groups and local law enforcement to ensure our voices were heard at City Hall, whether advocating for a new Southwest Side police district or fighting for the resources our first responders and union workers deserve."

Quinn has been one of Mayor Johnson's biggest adversaries in City Hall. He said he will remain an active resident of the 13th Ward after his term ends.

Chicago's next municipal election is Feb. 23, 2027.