Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn not seeking reelection

Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) announced Wednesday that he will not be running for reelection.

Quinn served four terms representing communities on the city's Southwest Side after being elected in 2011, at the same time Rahm Emanuel was elected to succeed Richard M. Daley as mayor.

Quinn learned the game of Chicago politics under former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. In the City Council, Quinn was one of Mayor Brandon Johnson's biggest City Hall adversaries.

Among Quinn's major pushes as alderman has been a call along with Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) for a new police district on the Southwest Side. The area is largely covered by the vast Chicago Lawn (8th) District.

"Serving the 13th Ward has always been about addressing the issues that matter most to the residents," Quinn said in a news release. "I'm proud to have worked closely with dedicated staff, residents, community groups and local law enforcement to ensure our voices were heard at City Hall, whether advocating for a new Southwest Side police district or fighting for the resources our first responders and union workers deserve."

Quinn said he will continue to be an engaged, supportive, and active resident of the 13th Ward.