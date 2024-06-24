Alex Caruso traded to Oklahoma City, but says Chicago and the Bulls won't be forgotten

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS) -- Alex Caruso has returned to where his pro career began, in Oklahoma City, after being traded by the Bulls to the Thunder for Josh Giddey last week.

Caruso was waived by the Thunder in 2016, and played for the NBA's G-League's Oklahoma City Blue. Now, he will join a young Thunder squad after a straight-up exchange between the Thunder and the Bulls.

But the defensive specialist's time in Chicago won't be forgotten.

"I loved playing my three years with Billy [Donovan]. He's a great coach, and me and him had some really good conversations," Caruso said. "Great memories—I'm not going to lose those relationships even though I've left Chicago. You know, I've made great relationships over three years with people in eth city, Chicago itself, and obviously, teammates and coaches."

Caruso, an All-Defense guard who has spent the past three seasons with the Bulls after winning the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, had been the subject of trade rumors for several years. The Bulls resisted offers built around draft picks throughout his entire time in Chicago.

But in Giddey, the Bulls land a former No. 6 overall pick who was in desperate need of a fresh start.

Caruso is one of the best defensive perimeter players in all of basketball. He is capable of guarding