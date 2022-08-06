Aldi opens contest for couple to get married at model store in Batavia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What's the first place that springs to mind when you think of a wedding venue? A chapel in Las Vegas? A fancy church? A banquet hall with folding chairs? A cave in Missouri? Some abandoned concrete grain elevators in Buffalo?

None of those are made up. But one might argue none stand out quite like the subject of this story.

One happy couple-to-be can have an Aldi-themed wedding – that's right, an Aldi-themed wedding – at the Aldi Insight Center, the model grocery store near the company's headquarters in west suburban Batavia. And they'll get it for free.

The winning couple will receive travel accommodations, hair and makeup for their wedding day, and a professional photographer as the happy couple walks down the Aldi aisle. There will also be a reception for which the couple can invite up to 50 guests.

For the first-ever chance to get married in an Aldi model store, the grocery store chain asks that prospective couples submit an essay of a maximum 500 words about their love story, their #ALDILove story, and why Aldi is their dream wedding venue.

"The more creative and unique your story, the better," the store wrote.

Aldi also asks for a well-lit photo of each contestant couple showing off their personality and their #ALDILove, and links to all the prospective bride or groom's social media accounts.

