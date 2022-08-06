Watch CBS News

You can get married at an Aldi store in Batavia

One happy couple-to-be will win a contest for an Aldi-themed wedding – that’s right, an Aldi-themed wedding – at the Aldi Insight Center, the model grocery store near the company’s headquarters in west suburban Batavia.
