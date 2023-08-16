Watch CBS News
ALDI, Northern Illinois Food Bank delivering thousands of relief boxes to Hawaii

CHICAGO (CBS) – After the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, ALDI is also doing its part to help.

A truckload of disaster relief boxes will be sent to Hawaii Wednesday morning.

The company teamed up with Northern Illinois Food Bank to put together thousands of boxes.

They contain more than 25-thousands pounds of food including protein bars, peanut butter, tuna, and other non-perishable items.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:23 AM

