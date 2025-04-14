Alderpeople push to shut down hookah lounge near Loyola University Chicago after shooting

Some were pushing Monday to shut down a hookah lounge just west of the Loyola University Chicago Lake Shore Campus, after two men were shot outside the business over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside Samah Hookah Lounge at 1219 W. Devon Ave. — between Magnolia Avenue and Broadway/Sheridan Road.

East of Clark Street, Devon Avenue separates Rogers Park's 49th Ward from Edgewater/Uptown's 48th. The alderwomen of both of those wards want the hookah lounge gone.

"If you're not a part of the solution, you're a part of the problem," said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

Being on the south side of Devon Avenue, Samah Hookah Lounge falls into the 48th Ward. But Hadden, whose ward starts across the street, said the hookah lounge is creating problems and is not welcome in the neighborhood — regardless of what side of Devon Avenue one might be on.

"We have enough challenges and issues in working to make that we're keeping people safe, that we are doing what we can to prevent violence," Hadden said. "If we don't have a partner in that, especially someone that's making a profit, they need to go."

In the incident this past weekend, two men were found shot. A 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition. A 29-year-old was shot in the hip and torso and was also taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

The bullets not only hit the two victims, but also shattered the drive-side window and back windshield of a red Toyota Corolla.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows people running from the direction of the hookah lounge. Then shortly after, police arrive.

Neighbor Ken Wanlass heard the gunshots. He said he had heard of problems near the hookah lounge in the past.

"That's usually where it starts — usually a fight or something starts," he said. "You can hear it almost every Saturday night. Something spills out from there."

That comment from Wanlass sparked CBS News Chicago to investigate Samah Hookah Lounge — including correspondence with the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The department said after the Chicago Police Department concludes its investigation and gives clearance, BACP and other departments can investigate and issue enforcement actions, as necessary.

BACP says since 2023, it has received four complaints against Samah Hookah Lounge. On Feb. 25, there was a complaint regarding operating in compliance.

Two years ago, CBS News Chicago reported Samah Hookah Lounge was shut down by police when two people were also shot outside the business.

At 1:44 a.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking along Devnon Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone unknown from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at them.

The man suffered 10 gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Ascension St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the left leg and was also taken to Ascension St. Francis in good condition.

That incident and the more recent one happened in the 48th Ward, represented by Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

Shortly after the 2023 shooting, the 48th Ward worked with the lounge, the CPD, and BACP to put a Nuisance Abatement Plan in place, which prompted police to shut down the business.

"I think city departments and likely that alderperson tried to work with that business to see if they can come to compliance and address the safety issues that created the problem, but here we are," Hadden said.

Hadden said that was a summary closure, which was temporary — giving the business a chance to reopen. The alderwomen are now pushing to revoke the business' license and have it closed permanently.

"What we're talking about is a revocation of license. So yes, we're going to want to do a summary closure, and that is a process," Hadden said. "Separate from that, we never want them to be able to pen that business there again — and that is a separate, more permanent thing that we will be seeking."

Hadden said more than 500 senior citizens live across the street from the hookah lounge. She wants to ensure they are not put in danger by the business.

"We've been there before and here we are again," Hadden said. "This is too risky."

CBS News Chicago tried reaching out to Samah Hookah Lounge and even knocked on the door. But there was no answer.