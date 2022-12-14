Aldermen expected to pass new bike lane enforcement ordinance Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago aldermen are also expected to pass the bike lane enforcement ordinance today.
It's meant to protect bicyclists and will increase fines for blocking bike lanes from $150 to $250.
The ordinance will also expand on which departments can enforce bike lane violations.
During a press conference later this morning Ald. Andre Vasquez will talk more about the ordinance and be joined by a mother who lost her son in a crash earlier this year.
