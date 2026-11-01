Ald. Reilly questions CDOT with Chicago Avenue Bridge reopening delayed until spring 2027

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has called on the City of Chicago to explain why it is taking so long for the Chicago Avenue Bridge to reopen.

During a hearing at which the Chicago Department of Transportation addressed alders this past Thursday, Reilly questioned the department about the construction delays.

The bridge between the West Town and River West communities, located just east of Halsted Street, has been closed since last year as the city works to replace the former temporary bridge with a permanent one.

The Chicago Avenue Bridge closed in September 2025 for the reconstruction, which ultimately will involve a permanent tied-arch bridge.

The city also will build a new riverwalk connection under the bridge, fully replace the Chicago Avenue-Halsted Street viaduct, upgrade traffic signals and street lighting in the area, install dedicated CTA bus lanes on Chicago Avenue, and add protected bike lanes on Halsted Street.

The project was supposed to be done in December of this year, but now will not be done until spring 2027.

Reilly asked Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner William Cheaks Jr. about the delay at the Thursday hearing.

Cheaks referred questions to Deputy Commissioner Anne Zheng, who was quoted in published reports as pointing out that there are two major projects going on at once — the Chicago Avenue Bridge project and the adjacent Halsted Street Viaduct project, and there have been conflicts with the property owners and the owners of a nearby railroad.

Reilly is calling for changes to infrastructure funding so repairs can be made before they become costly.