Ald. Jim Gardiner settles lawsuit for blocking critics on official Facebook page for $157,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) will pay $157,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by several of his constituents, after he blocked them from his official Facebook page.

In 2021, Gardiner blocked six constituents from his official Facebook page after they made critical comments about him. They sued the alderman, accusing him of violating their First Amendment rights.

Last year, a federal judge agreed that Gardiner had violated their constitutional rights, and barred Gardiner from blocking anyone from his official Facebook page or restricting comments on his page until he comes up with a moderation policy that complies with the First Amendment.

Gardiner has now agreed to settle that lawsuit for $157,000.

The plaintiffs' attorney said Gardiner's actions cut them out of the public forum.

"The plaintiffs are very happy that they were able to establish that they have a right to be part of that forum, that they have a right to ask questions of their elected official, and even criticize their elected official if they're not happy with how he's doing his job," attorney Adele Nicholas said.

In a statement on the settlement, Gardiner denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I am, and will continue to be, targeted by extremists because I refuse to come to my knees while fighting for working class Chicagoans."