Ald. Anthony Beale to run as write-in candidate for Democratic Party job he's had since 2000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days after withdrawing from the race for a Democratic Party post he's held for more than 20 years, rather than fight a challenge to his nominating petitions, Ald. Anthony Beale has opted to run for the job as a write-in candidate instead.

Beale has been the 9th Ward Democratic committeeperson since 2000, but last week a hearing officer with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners determined he hadn't gathered enough valid signatures to make it on the March primary ballot. Beale needed 674 valid signatures to survive the challenge from Cleopatra Draper, who lost twice when she ran against Beale for his City Council seat in 2019 and 2023.

The full elections board had been scheduled to vote on Friday on the hearing officer's recommendation that Beale be removed from the ballot, but he withdrew as a candidate on Thursday, making Draper's challenge moot, and leaving no candidates who will appear on the ballot on March 19.

However, on Friday, Beale filed a declaration of intent to run as a write-in candidate, despite telling both the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times the job wasn't worth the time and money it requires.

Ward committeepersons help their party decide which candidates to endorse in elections, and help fill vacancies in elected offices. They also help the party with fundraising efforts and organize get-out-the vote efforts at election time.

While the deadline has expired to file nominating petitions to appear on the March ballot for the position, challengers who want to run as write-in candidates have until Jan. 19 to file a declaration of intent with the city's election board.

To win as a write-in candidate, any person would need at least 674 votes, even if they are the only candidate, according to a spokesman for the city's election board.

If no candidate reaches that threshold to win on Election Day, the Cook County Democratic Party could appoint someone to fill the vacancy.