Ald. Anthony Beale drops out of race for Democratic Party post in 9th Ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) has dropped out of the race for a 7th term as the Democratic party ward boss in his ward, after a political opponent convinced a hearing officer he didn't have enough signatures to get on the ballot.

Beale has been the 9th Ward Democratic committeeperson since 2000, but earlier this week a hearing officer with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners determined he hadn't gathered enough valid signatures to make it on the March primary ballot. Beale needed 674 valid signatures to survive the challenge from Cleopatra Draper, who lost twice when she ran against Beale for his City Council seat in 2019 and 2023.

The full elections board had been scheduled to vote on Friday on the hearing officer's recommendation that Beale be removed from the ballot, but he withdrew as a candidate on Thursday, making Draper's challenge moot.

Beale had been the only candidate to file nominating petitions to appear on the ballot as 9th Ward Democratic committeeperson.

Potential candidates can still seek to run as write-in candidates by filing a declaration of intent by Jan. 19. To win as a write-in candidate, that person would need at least 674 votes, according to a spokesman for the city's election board.

If no candidate files as a write-in, or fails to reach that threshold, the Cook County Democratic Party could appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Ward committeepersons help their party decide which candidates to endorse in elections, and help fill vacancies in elected offices. They also help the party with fundraising efforts and organize get-out-the vote efforts at election time.