Al fresco dining begins in Chicago, and businesses say claiming streets was not an easy process

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday was a very wet day in Chicago, but it was also opening day for al fresco dining.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park is among the streets that has been closed to cars for outdoor dining as part of the Chicago Alfresco program. And it was not an easy process for restaurants to claim the street.

Beginning on Friday, April 22, southbound traffic on Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse will be closed to vehicles. ... Posted by Alderwoman Maria Hadden on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

In fact, the closure of southbound Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse avenues is huge – because it took months of different applications to the city even to get to this point.

Franza visited Le Piano, 6970 N. Glenwood Ave., to talk to staff about the months-long process, Le Piano opened three years ago – 18 months before the pandemic – in the space that had been occupied by the No Exit Café for many years before that.

The Chicago Alfresco program opened up for applications last year. Le Piano said it took eight months to have everything ready and all the permits approved.

To get a street or plaza open for al fresco dining, businesses need to apply with an organization – in this case the Rogers Park Business Alliance. It is a costly process – the businesses needed to provide renderings of their plans, produced by an architect, even to get city approval.

Only then can businesses start buying materials to make those renderings a reality.

It was a huge feat for businesses still recovering in the pandemic – costing around $125,000 for Le Piano alone.

"We'll be able to do classical, jazz, folk, blues - you name it; all kinds of programming of the arts outside - not just limited to music, but also visual arts, painters, sculptures - really what we're kind of seeing as a Ravinia in the city," said Le Piano owner Chad Willetts.

The two Rogers Park small businesses involved in the Glenwood Avenue al fresco initiative – Le Piano and also The Glenwood, 6962 N. Glenwood Ave. - both received grants from beer and liquor company Diageo.

We asked the city how many applications it has approved so far with the long, detailed process. So far, they told us seven – and wouldn't say where they are.