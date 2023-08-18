Chicago Air and Water Show rehearsals thrill spectators along North Avenue Beach

Spectators come out to see rehearsals for the Chicago Air and Water Show

Spectators come out to see rehearsals for the Chicago Air and Water Show

Spectators come out to see rehearsals for the Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) – The sky was loud, and the beach was busy. That can only mean one thing in Chicago.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is in town, and CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was at North Avenue Beach as rehearsals took place.

No matter how many times the planes whizzed by, they make spectators jump every time. Several people were excited to see the rehearsal because they felt it was the best time to sit and watch.

The crowds were smaller, although the show was anything but small.

The Thunderbirds were in formation, as were the spectators. It might have been the day before the real thing, but that wasn't keeping people from getting a good spot to watch rehearsals.

CBS 2 met groups who, for years, have carved out the Friday before the show to get on the beach, set up a table, and enjoy good company and a good show.

"Just taking the time to enjoy the Chicago weather, especially in the summer, it's just a great day to celebrate with friends and be on the water," said one spectator.

The Thunderbirds are celebrating their 70th year flying. They started in 1953.

The U.S. Army parachute team, the Golden Knights, was also out rehearsing. Both groups were inspiring spectators from about 12,000 feet above the ground.

The dips and dives, the twists and turns were all happening on North Avenue Beach and those sitting on the sand loved to see it.

"This is my favorite weekend, the Air and Water Show," said another woman who came out to watch. "Especially practice. It's less crowded. We just hand out, huge set up, and we enjoy the day."