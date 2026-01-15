Advocate Illinois Masonic patient navigator presented with free Bears playoff game tickets

A health care worker at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago's Lakeview community got a big surprise this week — in the form of free tickets to the Chicago Bears playoff game this coming weekend.

Anyd Lozano is a patient navigator who has been with Advocate for 21 years, supporting cancer patients.

The announcement that she had won free tickets to the Bears' playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on Sunday was part of a visit from the team and mascot Staley Da Bear.

While there, Bears team representatives also brought rally towels, and helped fans get psyched up before the NFC Divisional Round game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.