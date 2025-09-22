Aurora man sentenced to 11 years for sexually assaulting girl he met on Snapchat

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl he met on Snapchat, and investigators said they believe there might be more victims.

Adolfo Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to a sentence of 11 years, and Kane County Judge Julia Yetter approved the plea agreement.

Kane County prosecutors said Garcia connected with the girl on Snapchat between January and October last year, and she told him she was 16 years old.

They later met in person, and Garcia gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

At the time, Garcia already was a registered sex offender after serving time for a 2020 sexual abuse conviction.

Investigators believe Garcia might have reached out to other victims on social media na asked anyone with information to reach out to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.