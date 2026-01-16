Man charged in murder of estranged wife Caitlin Tracey expected in court Friday

More than a year after a woman was found dead at the bottom of a Chicago condo building stairwell, her ex-husband is expected in court on Friday.

Adam Beckerink was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife. A judge on Friday will decide whether Beckerink will remain in custody as he awaits trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Beckerink killed Tracey on Oct. 25, 2024, by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue," the South Loop condo building where Beckerink lives.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building two days later, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection to her death.

Court records show Beckerink was transported back to Chicago from Michigan, where he was serving a 93-day sentence for domestic-related offenses involving Tracey at her home in New Buffalo.

He made a brief court appearance earlier this week, but that detention hearing was rescheduled.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Beckerink's attorney.