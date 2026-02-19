Adam Beckerink, charged in murder of estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey, due in court Thursday

Adam Beckerink, the man charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey, is due back in court on Thursday.

Beckerink is accused of killing Tracey on Oct. 25, 2024, by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue," the South Loop condo building where he lives, according to the charges against him.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building two days later, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection with her death.

In October 2025, Beckerink pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges in connection to two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo, Michigan, as well as one count of contempt for violating his bond, and was sentenced to 93 days in jail.