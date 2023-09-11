Accused Highland Park shooter expected in court Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The accused Highland Park mass shooter is set to make his first court appearance since May.

The hearing for Robert Crimo III is set for later this morning at 11 a.m.

He has been indicted 117 felony counts in Lake County; including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He is not facing any federal charges.

His trial date could be set Monday.

His father Robert Crimo, Jr. was in court last month where a judge rejected a motion to dismiss his case.

The father is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct. The charges are based on his sponsoring his son's application for a gun license in 2019. He was 19 and could not get a FOID card without his father's signature.

Prosecutors say he helped his son get a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

His case goes on trial November 6.