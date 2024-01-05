Accused Highland Park shooter expected in court Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The suspected gunman in the Highland Park mass shooting is expected to appear in court Friday.

Robert Crimo III, 23, fired his attorneys last month and plans to represent himself.

Friday's court session involves the status of filings and motions ahead of his trial late next month.

He is accused of opening fire in downtown Highland Park during the Fourth of July parade last year, killing seven people and wounding dozens more.

He has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery - one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.

He's also charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.