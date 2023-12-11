Suspected Highland Park shooter expected in court Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man accused in the Highland Park parade shooting is due in court Monday.
Robert Crimo III's murder trial date is expected to be scheduled during the hearing.
He has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery - one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.
He's also charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Monday's court hearing is set for 11 a.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.
