Suspected Highland Park shooter expected in court Monday

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man accused in the Highland Park parade shooting is due in court Monday. 

Robert Crimo III's murder trial date is expected to be scheduled during the hearing. 

He has been indicted on a total of 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery - one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.    

Monday's court hearing is set for 11 a.m. at the Lake County Courthouse. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 7:12 AM CST

