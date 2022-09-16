Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Above average warmth

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather for final weekend of summer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another morning with some fog in the region. A warmer day in the middle 80s. 

For tonight, temperatures slowly fall through the 60s. Warm both Saturday and Sunday as shower and storm chances return over the weekend. 

The best chance is expected to come Sunday night.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY High: 85

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD: 66

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, QUITE WARM HIGH: 86

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

