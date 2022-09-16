Chicago First Alert Weather: Above average warmth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another morning with some fog in the region. A warmer day in the middle 80s.
For tonight, temperatures slowly fall through the 60s. Warm both Saturday and Sunday as shower and storm chances return over the weekend.
The best chance is expected to come Sunday night.
TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY High: 85
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD: 66
TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, QUITE WARM HIGH: 86
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.