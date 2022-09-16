Chicago First Alert Weather: Above average warmth

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather for final weekend of summer

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather for final weekend of summer

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather for final weekend of summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another morning with some fog in the region. A warmer day in the middle 80s.

CBS News Chicago

For tonight, temperatures slowly fall through the 60s. Warm both Saturday and Sunday as shower and storm chances return over the weekend.

CBS News Chicago

The best chance is expected to come Sunday night.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY High: 85

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD: 66

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY, QUITE WARM HIGH: 86

CBS News Chicago