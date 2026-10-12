Chicago woman shot and killed while walking home from store with her mother in Little Village

A Chicago family is raising money for funeral expenses after a 22-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet in a shooting on Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

Abbigail Somoza's mother witnessed the entire thing. She said the two were coming home from the store when someone started shooting down the block near 23rd and California.

Abbigail's mother said her daughter was not the intended target.

Police said Abbigail was shot in the armpit anyway, and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Since the shooting, a memorial has continued to grow outside their home.

"It all happened in front of me," said Abbigail's mother, Maria.

Maria described her daughter as a loving, caring young woman. She loved concerts and went to Riot Fest this summer.

Her family is now trying to raise money to pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

"We have to catch those scumbags who hurt my daughter," Maria said. "Justice must be served. They can't leave a family like this."

Police were still looking for the person responsible on Monday. It was unclear who the shooter was targeting.