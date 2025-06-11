Aaron Rodgers reveals he got married but Steeler QB's wife remains a mystery

Aaron Rodgers to make his Steelers debut as mandatory mini-camp begins

Aaron Rodgers revealed on Tuesday that he recently got married — but the identity of his new wife remains a mystery.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion said Tuesday after his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he got married "a couple months ago."

Rodgers was spotted wearing a ring on his left ring finger in a photo the Steelers shared after the 41-year-old signed a one-year deal to join the team for the 2025 season.

When asked if the ring was an indication he was married, Rodgers replied, "Yeah, it's a wedding ring." He wore the ring on Tuesday while participating in drills with his new team.

Rodgers has revealed little about his bride. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in December, he mentioned he was dating a woman named Brittani, saying "she doesn't have social media," but offered no other details.

In another appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in April, Rodgers again confirmed he was "in a serious relationship," but it isn't clear whether Brittani is the woman Rodgers married during the 2025 offseason.

His previous dating history includes long-term relationships with race car driver Danica Patrick and actors Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.