Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers agree to record 4-year, $200 million contract extension

(CBS Sports) -- Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 -- and beyond.

The reigning NFL MVP agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension with the Packers that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary, CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones confirmed.

Rodgers will receive $153 million guaranteed as part of the extension, creating significant amounts of salary cap space available for the Packers (approximately $21 million).

Rodgers considered retirement and potentially a trade to the Denver Broncos or another team as other options, but this commitment to the Packers suggests the team's all-time passing touchdowns leader will finish his career in Green Bay.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 12:20 PM

