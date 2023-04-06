Watch CBS News
AT&T hosting hiring event in Arlington Heights Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – If you're looking for a new job, AT&T is coming to our area for a hiring event.

The company wants to hire nearly a dozen sales executives.

They're offering a signing bonus of up to $5,500.

The company says the positions are full-time and include benefits along with things like tuition reimbursement and discounts on AT&T products and services.

The event starts at 11 a.m. this morning and runs until 4 p.m. in Arlington Heights.

