91-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 91-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting overnight in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue, and found a 91-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.

The victim was unable to tell police what happened, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Two detectives were investigating.