Watch CBS News
Local News

91-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

91-year-old man shot in Longwood Manor
91-year-old man shot in Longwood Manor 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 91-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting overnight in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue, and found a 91-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.

The victim was unable to tell police what happened, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.