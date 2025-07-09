Watch CBS News
Local News

9 hospitalized after crash involving cars, Pace bus on Chicago's Far South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Nine people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a Pace bus in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 7:26 p.m. at Halsted and Vermont streets. Chicago police said the crash involved four vehicles.

A Pace bus and several cars were among the vehicles involved.

Five people were rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and four more in good condition, sources said. One of the hospitalized victims was a child.

The victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the University of Chicago Medical Center and its Comer Children's Hospital, Roseland Community Hospital, and OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

Information from police was not immediately available.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.