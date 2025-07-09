9 hospitalized after crash involving cars, Pace bus on Chicago's Far South Side

Nine people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving a Pace bus in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 7:26 p.m. at Halsted and Vermont streets. Chicago police said the crash involved four vehicles.

A Pace bus and several cars were among the vehicles involved.

Five people were rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and four more in good condition, sources said. One of the hospitalized victims was a child.

The victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the University of Chicago Medical Center and its Comer Children's Hospital, Roseland Community Hospital, and OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

Information from police was not immediately available.