8th man charged in violent home invasion and robbery in Winnetka

An eighth man has been arrested on federal charges in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in northwest suburban Winnetka in March.

Andrew Franklin, 19, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping. Federal prosecutors said he and four other men broke into a home in the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue on March 8, while armed with guns, after one of them posed as a food delivery driver carrying a brown Outback Steakhouse bag.

Once inside, they held a person inside captive for about an hour, demanding access to a safe, computer, and online accounts holding cryptocurrency. They also held a child captive after the child arrived home while the home invasion was underway.

According to the charges, the robbers stole the victim's cell phone and jewelry, along with a laptop computer and three Rolex watches from the victim's safe. It was unclear if they were able to steal any cryptocurrency from the victim's accounts.

One of the victims was able to escape and call police, and the robbers fled the home and met up with three other co-conspirators from Chicago, Elgin, and Los Angeles, who had been waiting nearby and communicating with them during the home invasion.

Six men – Dashun Brown, 24, of Chicago, David Franklin, 24, of Chicago, Anthony Ramsey, 22, of Chicago, Isaiah Dukes, 28, of Los Angeles, Khiell Dukes, 30, of Elgin, and Jalen Chambers, 24, of Bourbonnais – were indicted for conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping in April.

A seventh man, Tyrese Fenton-Watson, 23, of Chicago, was arrested the same day the other six were indicted, and also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping.

All eight men have been ordered held in jail while they await trial and face up to life in prison if convicted. All eight have pleaded not guilty.