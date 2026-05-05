7th person charged in violent Winnetka home invasion targeting cryptocurrency in March

A seventh person has been charged in connection with a violent home invasion in north suburban Winnetka in March.

Winnetka police said on March 8, a group of five robbers invaded a gated home in the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue after one posed as a food delivery driver with a brown bag from Outback Steakhouse.

One of the occupants was held at gunpoint inside as the robbers demanded access to a safe, a computer and cryptocurrency accounts. The victim was able to escape and called police. The robbers fled.

In April, a federal grand jury indicted six men from Chicago, Los Angeles, Elgin and Bourbonnais in connection to the home invasion. The men are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping.

Now a seventh man, 23-year-old Tyrese Fenton-Watson, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping. Prosecutors said he is one of the five suspects who forced their way into the home.

All seven men are also accused of restraining a child who arrived home while the crime was in progress.

Fenton-Watson appeared at a detention hearing and was ordered to stay in jail until his trial.