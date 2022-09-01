Watch CBS News
83-year-old man shot while driving through alley in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 83-year-old man was shot while driving in the South Austin neighborhood. 

Police said the man was driving, in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue around 10:30 p.m., when someone standing in an alley fired shots. 

The victim went to the 15th District police station for help and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. He was treated for a graze wound to his torso. 

No arrests have been made.  

