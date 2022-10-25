Watch CBS News
8-year-old boy shot and killed in Bronzeville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head in a residence in the 3600 block of South Rhodes around 5:48 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was with other individuals when the shooting occurred.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

